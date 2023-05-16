Serena Williams Docuseries in the Works at ESPN

ESPN is giving another sports legend their own docuseries.

The sports media giant has started production on a Serena Williams series, dubbed In The Arena: Serena Williams, which is promising “the most complete, intimate, and compelling account of her legendary career, featuring firsthand perspective from Serena and key figures throughout her life.”

The series was announced as part of The Walt Disney Co.’s upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday afternoon.

The series will be directed by Gotham Chopra, and co-produced by ESPN, Religion of Sports, Tom Brady’s 199 Productions, and Williams and Caroline Currier’s Nine Two Six Productions.

Details on the series, including the number of episodes and when and where it will debut, are expected at a later date.

Religion of Sports previously produced The Man in The Arena: Tom Brady, chronicling the NFL star’s career. The Serena Williams series suggests that the In The Arena brand may expand further. ESPN also previously found success with its documentary series The Last Dance, and Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dynasty.