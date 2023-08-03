Sesame Street Taps HGTV and Food Network Stars For Three Specials on Max

Sesame Street is relying on talent from the Warner Bros. Discovery neighborhood for three upcoming specials on Max.

Guest stars from Food Network and HGTV will be part of special programming with the theme of giving back, featuring some of Sesame Street’s most famous residents including Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar The Grouch and more.

Sesame Workshop’s head of creative Kay Wilson Stallings says the 22-minute episodes mark “the first unscripted specials where we go into the community to help children and families.”

“Whether it’s holding a bake sale to raise money for a cause, turning trash into treasure to spotlight an animal shelter, or remodeling an underfunded theater classroom, all three specials stress the importance of kindness, teamwork, being resourceful and helping others,” said Wilson Stallings, executive vp, chief creative development and production, in a statement released Thursday.

The first special, airing Aug. 10, is Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale, featuring the eponymous cookie fanatic and former NFL player and season 11 Food Network Star winner chef Eddie Jackson; Oscar’s Handmade Halloween, airing Oct. 19, sees Oscar The Grouch in a rare helpful mood, trying to assist shelter dogs find homes with Food Network personality Sunny Anderson.

Elmo and Tango Holiday Helpers, airing December 7th, features a home makeover theme on par with HGTV as Hidden Potential host Jasmine Roth, Elmo and his puppy reimagine a classroom.

Sesame Street kicks off its 54th season in November on Max.