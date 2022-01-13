‘Sesame Street’ Veteran Sal Perez Named Show’s First Latinx EP

Sesame Street is getting a new boss.

Sesame Workshop production veteran Sal Perez has been named the show’s new vice president and executive producer going into the iconic children’s television series’ 53rd season.

As a first-generation Mexican American, Perez is the first Latinx executive produce in the show’s history. He will replace Ben Lehmann, who will step down after heading the show for five seasons.

“Sal is a strong leader and an incredible collaborator with invaluable production expertise and a deep love for all things Sesame,” said Wilson Stallings. “I look forward to partnering with him and tapping his global perspective as we plan the future of the Sesame Street brand, helping kids grow smarter, stronger, and kinder in our increasingly connected world.”

Most recently serving as Sesame Street‘s supervising producer, Perez produced international Sesame Street content for the nonprofit organization behind the series for 14 years, such as Plaza Sésamo (the Mexican co-production of Sesame Street) and Sesame Amigos (a Spanish-language series for Univision). Perez has also produced bilingual content for many of Sesame Workshop’s social impact initiatives. During the pandemic, he oversaw the creation of animated Sesame Street Muppet resources that reached families across 30 countries.

Perez will report to Kay Wilson Stallings, Sesame Workshop’s Executive Vice President of Creative and Production.

Sesame Street is airing its current season on HBO Max and its 53rd season is set to debut this fall.