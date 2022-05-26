Seth MacFarlane Rips Fox at ‘The Orville: New Horizons’ Premiere: “We Never Really Belonged There”

Seth MacFarlane’s sci-fi series The Orville: New Horizons is soon to debut on Hulu after its first two seasons aired on Fox, and the creator and star clearly has strong feelings about the move.

Prior to the show’s premiere screening at the California Science Center in Los Angeles on Wednesday, MacFarlane took the stage and wasted no time poking fun at the network that launched his first series, Family Guy, back in 1999.

“I want to say, it is an absolute thrill to not be on the Fox network,” the star told the crowd at the event. “We never really belonged there. And they’ve curated a specific brand now. Between Beat Shazam, Name That Tune and Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Fox has really captured the demo of people who have no idea what song they’re listening to.” After pausing for laughter, he quipped, “It’s because they’re not here.”

But MacFarlane wasn’t yet done roasting Fox. “When I look at Fox’s ratings, I gotta hand it to them: It takes a special talent to pander to the lowest common denominator without actually getting them as an audience,” he continued. “That takes talent! But hey, we’re here on Hulu, thank God.”

MacFarlane, who plays Captain Ed Mercer on Orville, remarked that Hulu is “literally on top of the streaming game, Kardashians aside.” He added, “Just knowing our show is now available, and the public can enjoy watching $50 million worth of special effects on their phone while they defecate, really gives me goosebumps.”

Seth MacFarlane — at the Orville premiere — roasts the current direction at Fox, the show's former home: "It takes a special talent to pander to the lowest common denominator without actually getting them as an audience." pic.twitter.com/y07RVTvgtL — Ryan Gajewski (@_RyanGajewski) May 26, 2022

Among the other Orville: New Horizons castmembers in attendance included Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Jessica Szohr, Anne Winters, Scott Grimes and J. Lee. Hulu canceled the premiere’s red carpet in light of this week’s Texas school shooting, but the screening and reception still took place as scheduled.

During the reception, a brass band played throughout the event, and MacFarlane joined the group toward the end of the night to sing a rendition of “Old MacDonald Had a Farm.”

The Orville: New Horizons premieres June 2 on Hulu.