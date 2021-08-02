Seth MacFarlane Regrets Keeping ‘Family Guy’ at Fox Amid His Growing Disdain for Tucker Carlson

Seth MacFarlane has had enough of his Family Guy network, and it is all due to Fox News personality Tucker Carlson.

The actor has never shied away from taking shots at Fox on his shows and on social media, but Sunday night appeared to be a breaking point for the 47-year-old MacFarlane.

“Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network,” MacFarlane wrote on Twitter. “Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Carlson has made several outlandish statements on his show, sowing doubt about the effectiveness of wearing masks and the vaccines. MacFarlane, on the other hand, uses his massive social media presence to share accurate, science-based information concerning pandemic topics.

Whether MacFarlane was just blowing off steam Sunday or is actively maneuvering to movie Family Guy to another network is unclear. The cartoon sitcom premiered on Fox in January 1999. Last September, Fox announced that Family Guy was renewed for two more seasons.

MacFarlane could not be immediately reached for additional comment.