Seth Meyers and Amy Poehler Evaluate Cuomo Greetings on ‘Late Night’

Former Saturday Night Live “Weekend Update” co-hosts Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers teamed up again to take on the news on Tuesday’s Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Poehler made a cameo on the show during Meyers’ monologue, saying that she stopped by to “hang out” with her longtime friend while she was in New York for the summer.

As opposed to their famed “Really!?!” segment, though, this time, they decided to simply have a “European” conversation.

“In France, they discuss things,” Poehler said. “Let’s just discuss what’s going on.”

They turned to Gov. Andrew Cuomo first, with Meyers wanting to get Poehler’s take on how the governor said he’s sometimes interacted with people.

Poehler had an aversion to everything mentioned — “a grip on the arm,” “pat on the face” and “touching [a woman’s] belly [or stomach]” — apart from a “slap on the back,” which, she said, has a “more positive connotation,” unless it’s doled out in a “passive-aggressive” way, as Meyers described it.

“We’ve all had the experiences with the angry slap on the back,” Poehler recalled.

Later, as the pair touched on Cuomo’s feud with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Poehler observed that de Blasio was “probably giving a lot of slaps on the back” as a condolence.

Poehler indicated that touching a woman’s belly or stomach was both uncommon and unwelcome, particularly for pregnant women.

Regarding the “pat on the face,” Poehler joked, “The only person allowed to pat my face is my plastic surgeon.”

And the grip on the arm was especially troubling for Poehler, perhaps in a way she only realized later.

Initially she observed, “‘Grip’ makes me nervous. Also, I bruise easily, so a grip is going to give me a bruise. I don’t want to remember that I met you, you know?”

But later, as they moved on to a different story, Poehler recalled a bad experience with an animal grabbing her arm, “much like Cuomo,” she said, at Saturday Night Live.

Jason Bateman was the host, she recalled, with animals on the set for a “monkeys throwing poop at celebrities” bit. She walked by one of the monkeys and it “locked eyes” with her, she recalled, and “grabbed her hand” and wouldn’t let go.

Watch Poehler and Meyers’ full take on Cuomo and other news stories in the video below.