‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Shows Canceled After Host Gets COVID for Second Time

Seth Meyers has become the latest late night host to get hit with COVID — and for the second time.

The host announced that NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers would be canceled for the rest of the week due to testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

“After negative tests Monday and Tuesday I tested positive for Covid this morning,” Meyers tweeted Wednesday. “Canceling shows the rest of this week. Apologies to our scheduled guests and loyal viewers.”

Meyers previously announced he had COVID back in January, making him one of many to have gotten reinfected by the virus in the current sixth wave, which is driven by the highly contagious variant BA.5.

Fellow late night hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel tested positive for the virus in May resulting in their respective shows having to likewise make some last-minute changes.