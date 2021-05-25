Seth Meyers (Jokingly) Berates Ewan McGregor for Traumatizing His Son

Seth Meyers on Monday (jokingly) laid into Ewan McGregor for traumatizing his son.

The actor stopped by Late Night to talk about his new project, Halston, but not before Meyers gave him a hard time about a BBC nature documentary he narrated.

“Early in the pandemic, when we are most stressed, I’m stuck at home with my kids. And my son has this book about birds. He would pick a bird, and I would try to find a YouTube video about the bird,” Meyers explained.

McGregor was laughing as Meyers said his son picked a Guillemot, so the host found a clip of the bird on the BBC One series Highlands: Scotland’s Wild Heart, which the actor narrates. “It’s the most harrowing video I’ve ever seen,” Meyers said to a still laughing McGregor, who replied, “It’s the most upsetting thing you’ll have ever seen, yeah.”

In the video, a baby Guillemot is unable to fly and falls off a cliff, before smacking into a rock and landing in water. “But listen, what happens thereafter is a shot of it coming out of the water and climbing back on the rock,” McGregor said, in his defense. “And I said to the director, ‘You have to promise me that’s the same bird because I don’t think that’s the same bird.’ He assures me that is what happens in nature.”

Watch the full interview below.