Seth Rogen Explains How That Surprise Paul Rudd Massage in Vegas Was “Truly Revealed”

Seth Rogen says that Paul Rudd’s laughter gave away the prank massage the Ant-Man actor pulled in Las Vegas, which was revealed by the An American Pickle star over Twitter in July.

During Rogen’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday night, he divulged more details around the prank, including what Rudd was massaging when Rogen learned it was him. Guest host Nick Kroll brought up the tweet after Rogen had shared a lengthy anecdote involving a comically weird encounter he had with a friend’s dog, which the actor and now Emmy-nominated producer said he’s been itching to talk about on late night for “seven years.”

While mimicking Rogen’s distinctive gravelly voice and laugh, Kroll read the original tweet posted earlier this month, word-for-word, garnering laughs from Rogen and the audience.

“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” Kroll said. “When I finished I turned over and to my shock, Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”

“So what’s the deal with my experience?” Rogen asked after Kroll had finished.

“I went in and got a massage, a good massage and near the end of it — actually, how it was truly revealed to me is the masseuse, they started massaging my face quite a bit,” Rogen recalled.

“And at first, I was like, ‘Oh, like a face massage,'” Rogen continued. “It shows how little boundaries I had. I was even gonna open my eyes. Like this stranger is fondling my head now and I paid for it so I might as well let it happen.”

That’s when the actor revealed how he ultimately discovered it was Rudd rubbing his face. “I heard him start laughing — and that was what broke it. I opened my eyes to see Paul Rudd standing over me like laughing hysterically with like my cheeks in his hands.”

When Rogen first recounted the prank over Twitter earlier this month, many users questioned the validity of the story. Rogen tweeted that “he was sure” Rudd would confirm the encounter, which the Ant-Man star ultimately did, telling Mediate, “Haha! It’s 100% true.”

After Rogen finished, Kroll openly wondered about the gender of the original masseuse, telling Rogen, “It’s like you think like if it were a lady and it was Paul’s hands, it shows how versatile a performer Paul Rudd is.”

Rogen countered that Paul “is a tiny man.”

“He’s a little guy. He’s Ant-Man. That’s not trickery,” Rogen joked. “That’s why he got that role. He’s this small. They bring him out in a special case. They kind of present him to you. They make sure there’s no birds in the room.”

Later in the interview, Rogen — who owns the cannabis company Houseplant — also shared a story about getting high with his father-in-law and the hilarious fallout at a Mastro’s Steakhouse.

“I got my father-in-law high recently and I almost killed him,” Rogen joked. “I don’t know if I should take full responsibility for it honestly, but I smoked weed with my father-in-law recently, and he’s around 70 and doesn’t smoke a lot of weed.”

The writer and producer said his father-in-law “took one giant hit” on the way to Mastro Steakhouse in Beverly Hills. That’s when he began coughing “for 15 minutes straight,” which concerned Rogen.

The entire experience ultimately ended with them leaving the restaurant because Rogen’s father-in-law was “clearly not fine” after attempting to take his pants off and nearly fainting — a move that forced Rogen to “plop” him down at a nearby table.

“I run over right as he faints and I catch him, and the only place I can put him is at a table full of people eating dinner, basically,” Rogen said. “The waiter puts the food in front of everyone and they don’t know what to do. From their perspective it’s like Seth Rogen just dropped a corpse at their table the exact moment their steak was arriving.”

Watch the entire interview below.