‘Severance’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Apple is going back to work.

The tech giant/streamer has handed out a second-season renewal for its workplace thriller starring Adam Scott. The series, created by Dan Erickson that counts Ben Stiller among its exec producers, wraps its freshman run Friday.

“It’s really exciting to see the response from people who are loving the show — and the level of fan engagement,” Stiller said in a statement Wednesday. “It has been a long road bringing Severance to television. I first read Dan’s pilot over five years ago. It has always been a multi-season story, and I’m really happy we get to continue it. I’m grateful to our partners at Apple TV+ who have been behind it the whole way. Praise Keir!”

Embraced by critics, the drama that surgically divides a workplace staff’s work and personal lives currently has a 97 percent score among critics and a 91 percent rating with viewers on RottenTomatoes.com. In his review, THR chief TV critic Dan Fienberg said Severance “[b]uilds a fascinating speculative world and then takes it to a thrilling climax.”

Severance landed at Apple in late 2019 and was picked up with a straight-to-series order with Scott (Parks and Recreation, Party Down) set to star. The cast also includes Patricia Arquette (who re-teams with Stiller following Showtime’s Escape at Dannemora), John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus and Christopher Walken.

Erickson created the series and serves as showrunner. Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron and Andrew Colville exec produce alongside Stiller and his Red Hour Productions colleagues Nicky Weinstock and Jackie Cohn. Scott and Arquette also exec produce the series, which hails from Endeavor Content.

“Thanks to creator Dan Erickson, the brilliant Ben Stiller, and an incomparable cast and crew, Severance has imagined an existence that‘s equal parts riveting and enthralling as viewers around the globe can’t get enough of these rich characters,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “We’re excited to go deeper into this wholly unique world and unpack more layers of Lumon in season two.”

Apple, like other streamers, does not release traditional viewership data.