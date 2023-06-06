Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis Celebrate ‘Sex and the City’ 25th Anniversary: “Memories Will Always Be Gold”

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis took to social media Tuesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Sex and the City.

On June 6, 1998, the world was introduced to four women — Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York, Miranda Hobbes and Samantha Jones — as they navigate the dating scene in New York City and maintain their close friendship.

After six seasons, the hit HBO show ended in 2004. But the series’ popularity led to two films and two spinoffs, including And Just Like That, which sees Carrie, Charlotte and Miranda taking on life in their 50s, and The Carrie Diaries, which followed Carrie’s journey through high school.

Nixon shared a throwback photo of her character followed by a recent one on Instagram, writing in the caption, “How it started, how it’s going for Miranda Hobbes.”

Her post continued, “I cannot believe Sex and the City premiered 25 years ago today. Before the show I never thought anything as big and wonderful as this could happen to me. And now I can’t imagine my life without it! I know it holds a special place in so many of your hearts too, so thank you for watching.”

Davis posted a video with clips from the original show on her Instagram. She also wrote, “It is impossible to believe it has been 25 years! I consider myself the luckiest person in the world to be a part of this story that connects so many of us together. It has and continues to be a JOY! Thank you to all of you who have come along for the ride. We love you.”

Parker shared a photo of Carrie’s iconic gold necklace, with the caption, “It’s our silver anniversary but the memories will always be gold.”

The official Instagram accounts for And Just Like That and HBO also shared memorable scenes from the series to celebrate the anniversary. The network wrote in its caption, “Dreams change, trends come and go, but friendships never go out of style. Thank you for being a part of this fabulous family for the last 25 years.”

The show’s account added, “And here’s to more fabulous years to come.”

Days before the anniversary, it was revealed that Kim Cattrall will be reprising her role as Samantha Jones in a brief appearance in And Just Like That’s second season. It was previously announced that Cattrall opted out to return for the sequel.

The second season of And Just Like That will premiere June 22.