‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That’ Gets HBO Max Debut Date, Trailer

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in 'And Just Like That.'

HBO Max’s Sex and the City sequel has a premiere date.

The WarnerMedia-owned streamer will debut And Just Like That with two episodes on Dec. 9, picking up 11-plus years after the last time Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Co. were on screens in the second SATC feature film. The remaining eight episodes will roll out weekly.

HBO Max has also released a trailer for the series, which is below.

And Just Like That follows Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s. The fourth member of Sex and the City‘s core cast, Kim Cattrall, isn’t involved in the follow-up after falling out with Parker.

SATC creator Darren Star also isn’t part of And Just Like That; Michael Patrick King, who served as showrunner on the original HBO series and wrote and directed both feature films, is the showrunner.

The show’s cast also features SATC favorites Chris Noth, Evan Handler, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone and the late Willie Garson. Grey’s Anatomy alum Sara Ramírez also stars along with Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman.

Parker, Nixon, Davis and King executive produce with Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky and John Melfi.

Watch the And Just Like That trailer below.