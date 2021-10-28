“Everyone’s Still Having Sex” on ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot, Says Actress Nicole Ari Parker

Nicole Ari Parker doesn’t mind setting the record straight: She’s not replacing Kim Cattrall on the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That… But she’s careful not to say much more than that.

“It’s so secretive and I have to be so careful,” said the veteran star who is set to play Lisa Todd Wexley on the HBO Max series. “It’s going great. Just the clothes, the clothes alone are amazing.”

The series is still filming with a few more episodes to go to fulfill a 10-episode order and Parker was among the first actors to be announced as joining the beloved Sex and the City universe after it was revealed that Cattrall would not be returning. Because of that, Parker said fans had decidedly mixed reactions.

“When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all so please write that — I have been yelled at, and I’ve also been attacked with love. I’ve been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans but I had no idea [the extent of it].”

To clarify, Parker said there are four new characters joining the show, “four women of color who are fully realized women with full lives,” she says of Sara Ramirez, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.. Adding: “Everyone’s still having sex and it’s wonderful.”

And Just Like That… will debut in December.