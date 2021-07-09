‘Sex and the City’ Sequel ‘And Just Like That’ Releases First Cast Photo

The first photo from 'Sex and the City' sequel 'And Just Like That'

Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte are back on the streets of Manhattan in a first look at And Just Like That…, a limited series sequel to Sex and the City.

Above is the first production image from HBO Max showing Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprising their iconic roles.

The 10-episode series is billed as “the new chapter of the groundbreaking HBO series” and “follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Nixon) and Charlotte (Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

The previously announced cast also includes Sara Ramírez, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Absent from the project is the fourth series regular from the original series, Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the show and subsequent movie sequels released in 2008 and 2019.

There is no premiere date yet set.