‘Sex Education’ to End With Season 4 on Netflix

Netflix’s Sex Education is coming to an end.

The streaming giant on Wednesday announced that the upcoming fourth season of the international favorite starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson as sex therapists will be its last. The final season will debut Sept. 21, nearly two years since the third season arrived, on Netflix.

In a heartfelt letter to fans, creator Laurie Nunn said that as the writers were crafting season four, “it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.”

Butterfield (Otis), Anderson (Jean), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee-Lou Wood (Aimee), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson), Mimi Keene (Ruby), George Robinson (Isaac), Chinenye Ezeudu (Vivienne), Dua Saleh (Cal), Alistair Petrie (Michael), Samantha Spiro (Maureen), Jim Howick (Colin), Rakhee Thakrar (Emily) and Daniel Ings will all return for the final season. They will be joined by previously announced cast members including Emmy-winning Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, Thaddea Graham (Doctor Who), Lisa McGrillis (Somewhere Boy), Marie Reuther (Kamikaze), Jodie Turner-Smith (Tron: Ares, The Acolyte), Eshaan Akbar, newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, Reda Elazouar, Bella Maclean and Imani Yahshua.

The final season news comes after Sex Education’s third season featured the closure of Moordale Secondary. Creative changes followed as four castmembers — Patricia Allison (Ola), Tanya Reynolds (Lily), Simone Ashley (Olivia) and Rahkee Thakrar (Emily) — announced that they would not be returning to the series.

Sex Education has been a star-maker for a number of its cast members. Gatwa, for example, landed the coveted role as the new Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who, while Mackey has a role in the upcoming Barbie movie. Both Gatwa and Mackey had previously been public about not returning should there have been a fifth season of Sex Education.

Sex Education has been an awards player for Netflix, earning the best comedy series in its third season at the 50th International Emmy Awards.

Watch a teaser for the final season, above, and read Nunn’s letter to fans, below.

It’s been a while since you heard from us.

This Autumn we’re back with season 4, coming to Netflix on September 21.

A lot has happened since our first writers room in 2017, when we spent a month in a cramped office above a sex shop, talking about what it felt like to go through puberty.

The painful awkwardness, first crushes and big, big feelings.

We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies.

Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone.

It’s been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it’s made some of you feel a little less alone too.

Writing this feels bittersweet, as we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show.

This was not an easy decision to make,

but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.

We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

Goodbves are the worst,

but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.

Laurie xo