‘Sex Education’ Producer Eleven Appoints Alex Blue as Development Producer

Eleven, the Sony Pictures TV-owned Brit production house behind Netflix smash hit Sex Education, has appointed Alexandra Blue as its new development producer.

Reporting to the company’s founders Jamie Campbell and Joel Wilson, she will develop a slate of her own projects that have been brought in under the Eleven umbrella with talent already attached, alongside new projects from scratch that she will develop with the team.

Blue’s feature slate includes projects in development with Film4, the BFI and Screen Australia, and she is currently co-developing a TV series with VAL.

“I am over the moon to be joining forces with a team who share my passion for bold and ambitious storytelling,” said Blue. “Eleven have a stellar reputation for breaking boundaries in television, and they are the right home to develop and grow my existing slate of comedy and drama. I have always been a champion for new, original, and diverse voices, and am excited to bring fresh stories to the slate from the best up and coming British talent, whilst also keeping an eye on writers and directors internationally.”

An award-winning producer whose short films have been Oscar-longlisted and received acclaim at various international festivals, Blue was selected as one of 12 producers for BFI Insight, and named emerging producer of the year (SASA), best emerging filmmaker (Shorts Film Festival) while earning a nomination for best short film at the Australian Academy awards. She was previously mentored by production companies including a Screen Australia talent escalator placement with Element Pictures (The Lobster, The Guard) and a six-month producer placement with Warp Films (This is England, ’71). She also worked as a development executive at Heyday Films/Heyday TV for producer David Heyman (Harry Potter, Gravity, Paddington) until 2017.

Blue has also previously worked on several film and television projects in various capacities from post-production Producer to development executive, with credits include Paddington 2, The Lobster and The Babadook.

“We are delighted to welcome Alex to the Eleven team,” said Campbell and Wilson at Eleven. “She is brilliant with ideas and has developed excellent talent relationships, particularly with writers and directors. We can’t wait to bring shows to life together.”