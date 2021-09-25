‘Sex Education’ Renewed for Season 4 at Netflix

Netflix can’t get enough Sex Education.

A week after its delayed third season returned, the streaming giant has handed out a renewal for a fourth. The beloved British dramedy from creator Laurie Nunn traditionally airs in January but the pandemic pushed back its return to Sept. 17.

Asa Butterfield and recently minted The Crown Emmy winner Gillian Anderson lead an ensemble cast that also includes Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee Lou Wood, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Connor Swindells, Alistair Petrie and Patricia Allison.

Sex Education has become a critical favorite and a show the streamer has noted performs well on its service both domestically and abroad. (The “viewership” Netflix touts is, by their own definition, only a few minutes of a single episode.)

The series remains a BAFTA favorite, earning multiple nominations for Nunn and its breakout cast. The series boasts a 96 percent and 95 percent rating on RottenTomatoes.com among critics and viewers, respectively. Season three is certified fresh with a 100% critical score (counting 29 reviews).