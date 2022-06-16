You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Building the World Behind ‘A Very British Scandal’: Creators and Cast Reveal How They Brought the Series to Life in THR & Prime Video’s ‘Sex, Lies & Photographs’ Final Episode

The series' creatives and stars discuss the attention to detail when creating an authentic story and setting.

This series was created in paid partnership with Prime Video.

The A Very British Scandal creators and cast go on a journey back to Great Britain in the ’50s & ’60s, the backdrop for the series, in the final episode of The Hollywood Reporter and Prime Video’s Sex, Lies & Photographs: Making A Very British Scandal.

The series’ creators — executive producer and writer Sarah Phelps, director Anne Sewitsky, production designer Christina Moore, costume designer Ian Fulcher, and hair and makeup designer Catherine Scoble — as well as stars Claire Foy and Paul Bettany, discuss how they recreated the elegant and aristocratic world of 1950s Great Britain, and reveal the never-before-heard tidbits about the real story that inspired their creative vision.

Sex, Lies & Photographs is a three-part video series from The Hollywood Reporter and Prime Video that examines the stranger-than-fiction story behind the Duke and Duchess of Argyll’s salacious scandal from a modern lens. The team shares behind-the-scenes production stories while analyzing its strikingly relevant themes.

Watch the full episode above, and catch up by watching Episode 1 and Episode 2.

