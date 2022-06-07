Claire Foy, Paul Bettany of ‘A Very British Scandal’ Discuss Power and the Patriarchy in First Episode of THR & Prime Video’s ‘Sex, Lies & Photographs’

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
This series was created in paid partnership with Prime Video.
Sex, Lies & Photographs: Making ‘A Very British Scandal’ is a three-part video series from The Hollywood Reporter and Prime Video that examines the stranger-than-fiction real story behind the Duke and Duchess of Argyle’s salacious scandal from a modern lens.
A Very British Scandal‘s cast & creators — including Claire Foy, Paul Bettany and showrunner Sarah Phelps — share behind-the-scenes stories of how the series came to life while analyzing its strikingly relevant themes.
The first episode, “Power and the Patriarchy,” takes a closer look at the scandal’s feminist reframing, as Foy and fellow cast/creators explore how the Duchess navigated a misogynistic world that bears notable resemblance to Meghan Markle, Britney Spears and other tabloid sensations with notable women at the center.
Watch the full episode above and stay tuned for Episode 2 in the coming days.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Awards
Guest Column: How ‘Severance’ Reflects Collective Struggle Achieving the Elusive Work-Life Balance
-
Awards
‘Squid Game’ Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, Star Lee Jung-jae on Lasting Impact of Show: “Great Stories Can Come From Anywhere”
-
-
Awards
‘The Morning Show’ Showrunner on Crafting Jennifer Aniston’s Powerful and Emotional Season-Closing Monologue