Claire Foy, Paul Bettany of ‘A Very British Scandal’ Discuss Power and the Patriarchy in First Episode of THR & Prime Video’s ‘Sex, Lies & Photographs’

The actors, along with showrunner Sarah Phelps, reflect on the challenges faced by the famed Duchess of Argyle during her very salacious, very public, very British scandal.

This series was created in paid partnership with Prime Video.

Sex, Lies & Photographs: Making ‘A Very British Scandalis a three-part video series from The Hollywood Reporter and Prime Video that examines the stranger-than-fiction real story behind the Duke and Duchess of Argyle’s salacious scandal from a modern lens.

A Very British Scandal‘s cast & creators — including Claire Foy, Paul Bettany and showrunner Sarah Phelps — share behind-the-scenes stories of how the series came to life while analyzing its strikingly relevant themes.

The first episode, “Power and the Patriarchy,” takes a closer look at the scandal’s feminist reframing, as Foy and fellow cast/creators explore how the Duchess navigated a misogynistic world that bears notable resemblance to Meghan Markle, Britney Spears and other tabloid sensations with notable women at the center.

Watch the full episode above and stay tuned for Episode 2 in the coming days.

