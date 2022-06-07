Claire Foy, Paul Bettany of ‘A Very British Scandal’ Discuss Power and the Patriarchy in First Episode of THR & Prime Video’s ‘Sex, Lies & Photographs’

This series was created in paid partnership with Prime Video.

Sex, Lies & Photographs: Making ‘A Very British Scandal’ is a three-part video series from The Hollywood Reporter and Prime Video that examines the stranger-than-fiction real story behind the Duke and Duchess of Argyle’s salacious scandal from a modern lens.

A Very British Scandal‘s cast & creators — including Claire Foy, Paul Bettany and showrunner Sarah Phelps — share behind-the-scenes stories of how the series came to life while analyzing its strikingly relevant themes.

The first episode, “Power and the Patriarchy,” takes a closer look at the scandal’s feminist reframing, as Foy and fellow cast/creators explore how the Duchess navigated a misogynistic world that bears notable resemblance to Meghan Markle, Britney Spears and other tabloid sensations with notable women at the center.

