‘Sex/Life’ Canceled at Netflix After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled its drama series Sex/Life after two seasons.

The decision comes five weeks after the show’s second season (consisting of six episodes, down from eight in season one) debuted — and three weeks after star Sarah Shahi signed on to star in Judgement, a legal drama in contention for next season at ABC.

Season two brought an ending of sorts to the story as Shahi’s Billie reunited with her ex, Brad (Adam Demos), and got married on a beach. Showrunner Stacy Rukeyser, however, told The Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t view the last episode the end of the series.

“The episode was never intended to be a series finale, that’s for sure,” Rukeyser told THR a week after season two premiered. “I know there are always more stories to tell with these characters in the Sex/Life universe, and I hope we get the chance to tell those stories. It was important that we get to a meaningful place with each character this season.”

Shahi also said in a podcast interview that she felt she “did not have the support” on season two that she did on season one of Sex/Life. “It became a much different thing for me, and I’m not afraid to say that, she said on Not Skinny But Not Fat. I struggled with the material. … I mean, I’m never going to work for Netflix again now after saying all this. I just can’t lie.”

According to Netflix’s internal data, Sex/Life season two drew 126.8 million hours of viewing time globally from March 2-26 before falling out of the top 10 English-language series on the platform. That’s down about 45 percent from 232.79 million hours over a similar time frame for season one (Netflix began publicly releasing its top 10 lists the week after Sex/Life premiered).

Along with Shahi and Demos, Sex/Life stars Mike Vogel, Margaret Odette, Cleo Anthony and Darius Homayoun. The show is inspired by BB Easton’s book 44 Chapters About 4 Men; Rukeyser executive produces with J. Miles Dale and Jordan Hawley.