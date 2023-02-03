Sarah Shahi Is Done Sleepwalking Through Life in Steamy Trailer for ‘Sex/Life’ Season 2

Billie Connelly is done sleepwalking through life in the new teaser for Sex/Life season two.

The Netflix drama series follows Sarah Shahi’s Billie as she enters into a love triangle with her reliable, suburban husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her “sexy ex-boyfriend” Brad (Adam Demos), who she dated during her once-wild, free-spirited youth in New York City.

When Billie begins journaling to relive her passionate exploits throughout the city that never sleeps, she finds herself wondering how she got to this place in her life, as a stay-at-home wife and mother living in Connecticut.

“Not everyone has it: The desire to wake up, stop sleepwalking through our lives,” Shahi says in a voiceover at the top of the teaser, “to stop trying to do the right thing while denying our truth, but those of us who do, we tread in dangerous waters.”

The high-stakes teaser sees not only Billie and Brad rekindling once again but also her trusty husband Cooper may be entering a love triangle of his own.

“Once you wake up, once you get even just a tiny taste, there’s no going back,” the Black Adam star concludes the teaser.

Sex/Life was created by Stacy Rukeyser and is told through a woman’s perspective in more ways than one, with each episode being helmed by a female director. The fact that the show focuses on the woman’s point of view is one of the things that initially attracted Shahi to the script.

“Well, to be totally honest with you, I was a bit scared and a bit turned on at the same time,” the actress previously told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was a very risqué project in a lot of ways. Emotionally, I was going to have to go to some pretty raw, vulnerable places that I hadn’t had the opportunity to do onscreen before, and physically, it was a very revealing side of myself.”

She continued, “A lot of times, when you have female sexuality onscreen, it’s portrayed through the male POV, but this time, we really put it on its head by portraying everything through the female gaze. So I thought that was just something that was so important to be a part of.”

Sex/Life season two hits Netflix on March 2.