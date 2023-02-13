‘Sex/Life’ Season 2 Trailer Shows Sarah Shahi in More Than Just a Love Triangle

The love triangle is expanding in the newly released trailer for season two of Netflix’s steamy series Sex/Life.

The show, created by Stacy Rukeyser, follows suburban mom Billie Connelly (Sarah Shahi) as she initially gets caught up in a love triangle between her reliable husband Cooper (Mike Vogel) and her ex-boyfriend Brad Simon (Adam Demos). As she starts to reminisce about her wild and youthful days in New York City with Brad, she journals the passionate moments. But as she continues to take a trip down memory lane, she finds herself questioning how she got to where she is — a stay-at-home wife and mother in Connecticut.

The trailer for the second season, released Monday, begins with Billie saying, “One of the most important decisions you’ll ever make is who to spend your life with.” And that’s a decision she is clearly still trying to figure out.

In the sultry footage, another man gets mixed up in Billie’s life. “The time right after you blow up your life … is usually the most exciting,” the man’s voice says. With the stakes high as Shahi’s character questions everything, Cooper and Brad aren’t waiting around and may each be entering into love triangles of their own.

“You are the one who gave up your power, sacrificed a huge part of yourself for a man, with disastrous results,” Billie’s best friend, Sasha Snow (Margaret Odette), says to her. While Sasha tries to help, she also finds a spark with a potential love interest.

As the trailer concludes, another man’s voice can be heard saying, “You have a choice you need to make.”

When the series got picked up for a second season after Netflix reported strong viewing figures in September 2021, Rukeyser said, “Sex/Life is a dream come true. To create a show about empowered female sexuality that has entranced so many millions of viewers is not only immensely fun but also incredibly gratifying.”

She continued, “When I think about all the women who have reached out from all over the world to say that the show speaks to them in a deeply personal way, I am so inspired. I’m thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to continue telling this story for Billie, and for all of us.”

Season two of Sex/Life, which is inspired by the book 44 Chapters About 4 Men by BB Easton, premieres on Netflix March 2. Watch the latest trailer below.