Reneé Rapp Departing Max’s ‘Sex Lives of College Girls’

Max’s comedy The Sex Lives of College Girls is saying goodbye to one of its core quartet of suitemates.

Renee Rapp will exit the series during its upcoming third season. The actress and recording artist will appear in a few episodes, but as a recurring guest star rather than a series regular, that sets up her character Leighton Murray’s departure from Essex College.

The show’s second season ended with Leighton coming out to her dad and quitting her sorority, while her roommates dealt with issues of their own.

Rapp played Regina George in the Mean Girls musical on Broadway and reprises the role in the film version, which began production in the spring. She’s also signed to Interscope Records and released a debut EP, Everything to Everyone, last year. Her first full-length album, Snow Angel, is set for release in August.

Max renewed The Sex Lives of College Girls for a third season in December. The series, created by Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble (who serves as showrunner), also stars Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur and Alyah Chanelle Scott.

Deadline first reported Rapp’s impending departure.