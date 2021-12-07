‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renewed at HBO Max

HBO Max is re-enrolling in College.

The WarnerMedia-backed streamer has renewed dramedy The Sex Lives of College Girls for a second season, with the news coming ahead of Thursday’s final two episodes of its freshman run.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble have created and written a show that is full of heart, female friendships and awkward naked parties,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of originals at HBO Max. “We are delighted that this comic, honest portrayal of the college condition has resonated for everyone, whether they had sex in college or not. We can’t wait to see where these uniquely complex yet relatable characters will go next.”

The series marks the former’s first project for producers Warner Bros. TV since The Office alum decamped her longtime home at Universal Television. Under the rich, six-year WBTV deal, Kaling is also exec producing animated Scooby-Doo series Velma (she’ll also voice the title role). Kaling, who serves as showrunner on Sex Lives of College Girls, continues to exec produce Netflix’s Never Have I Ever for Universal TV.

In an interview with THR, Kaling said she pulled from her own college experience about not fitting in for the series. “That’s the reason I wanted to do the show. It’s called The Sex Lives of College Girls, but we wanted to tell a story of four passionate, bright girls in college. The romantic stuff just felt like a good hook,” she said.

HBO Max, which does not release specific viewership data, says Sex Lives of College Girls is its biggest original comedy launch on the platform this year and ranks among its top titles. The streamer also notes that the 10-episode series has grown week to week, with last Thursday’s installment up 40 percent compared with its debut.

The series has been embraced by critics and has a 96 percent score on RottenTomatoes.com. THR TV critic Angie Han called the show starring Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp and Alyah Chanelle Scott “[i]nstantly endearing, if a little unsure of itself — just like the characters at its center.”

Sex Lives of College Girls is part of a roster of HBO Max originals that also includes Gossip Girl, Hacks, Love Life, Made for Love, Comedy Central transfer The Other Two and Sex and the City update And Just Like That, among others.