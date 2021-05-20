‘Shadow and Bone’ Makes Solid Debut in Nielsen Streaming Chart

Netflix’s Shadow and Bone premiered to a good-sized audience, according to Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of April 19-25.

The fantasy series, which debuted April 23, racked up 721 million minutes of viewing time, equivalent to an average audience of about 1.75 million viewers (based on its total running time of 413 minutes). It finished second among original series to The Falcon and The Winter Solider on Disney+ (796 million) and third overall.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came down slightly in its finale week, slipping by about 7 percent from the prior week. Netflix’s The Circle finished third among originals at 630 million minutes, growing by 42 percent week to week with the second batch release of season two episodes.

Amazon’s Them also hung around in the top 10, though it was down substantially (about 58 percent) to 284 million minutes of watch time. Netflix’s nature series Life in Color also made the top 10 originals, debuting with 189 million minutes of watch time.

NCIS claimed the overall No. 1 spot with 890 million minutes — though with 353 episodes in its Netflix catalog, that doesn’t translate to a very large per-episode number. Netflix’s sci-fi film Stowaway topped the movie chart with 359 million minutes of viewing.

Streaming platforms contend Nielsen’s methodology doesn’t capture the full scope of viewing on devices other than TV sets. Nielsen also only measures U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only includes Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings.

Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for April 19-25 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk.

Original Series

1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+), 796 million minutes viewed

2. Shadow and Bone (Netflix), 721 million

3. The Circle (Netflix), 630 million

4. The Crown (Netflix), 298 million

5. Them (Amazon), 284 million

6. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 210 million

7. Lucifer (Netflix), 201 million

8. The Serpent (Netflix), 200 million

9. Life in Color With David Attenborough (Netflix), 189 million

10. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix), 146 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 890 million minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 720 million

3. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 630 million

4. Cocomelon (Netflix), 584 million

5. The Baker and the Beauty (Netflix), 495 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 464 million

7. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Netflix), 364 million

8. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 346 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 327 million

10. Gilmore Girls (Netflix), 294 million

Movies

1. Stowaway* (Netflix), 359 million minutes

2. Thunder Force* (Netflix), 318 million

3. Synchronic (Netflix), 218 million

4. Moana (Disney+), 185 million

5. American Me (Netflix), 132 million

6. Frozen (Disney+), 120 million

7. Frozen II (Disney+), 116 million

8. Raya and the Last Dragon* (Disney+), 110 million

9. The Little Rascals (Netflix), 95 million

10. Soul* (Disney+), 88 million