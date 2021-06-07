‘Shadow and Bone’ Renewed for Second Season at Netflix

Netflix is returning to the Grishaverse.

The streamer has renewed fantasy drama Shadow and Bone for a second season following a solid debut for the series. Season two of the series, based on Leigh Bardugo’s “Grishaverse” novels — the Shadow and Bone trilogy and companion series Six of Crows — will consist of eight episodes, the same number as the first.

“I’m honored and thrilled to return to the Grishaverse and continue the stories of these endearing characters, particularly Milo” the goat, said showrunner Eric Heisserer.

Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, Ben Barnes, Danielle Galligan and Calahan Skogman are all set to reprise their roles in season two. Additional casting will be announced later; there’s no word as of publication time whether twin goats Ugri and Bugri, who play Milo, will return.

Netflix says 55 million member accounts worldwide viewed Shadow and Bone in the four weeks after its April 23 premiere (the company considers two minutes of watching a series or movie a “view”). In the United States, Nielsen figures say viewers spent 2.47 billion minutes watching the series over its first three weeks.

“I’ve been writing in the Grishaverse for nearly ten years now, so I’m thrilled we get to keep this adventure going,” said Bardugo, who’s an executive producer of the series. “There are so many places we’ve barely gotten to visit, and I can’t wait to introduce our audience to more of the saints, soldiers, thugs, thieves, princes, and privateers who make this world so much fun to explore. It’s going to be real magic to see our brilliant, talented cast expand.”

Added executive producer Shawn Levy, “My 21 Laps colleagues and I are thrilled that audiences around the world can continue to explore the Grishaverse and revel in the epic, unique storytelling of Shadow and Bone. The fun of our jobs as producers is the collaboration with creative partners who inspire us. Leigh Bardugo and Eric Heisserer are two such partners; together they have created a world and pantheon of characters that fans all over the globe have embraced. We can’t wait to take viewers on the wild ride that comes next.”

Heisserer, Bardugo and Levy executive produce Shadow and Bone with 21 Laps Entertainment’s Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry and Pouya Shahbazian of Loom Studios.

Video of the show’s cast announcing the renewal is below.