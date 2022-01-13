‘Shadow and Bone’ Casts 4 Actors in Key Season 2 Roles

Shadow and Bone is filling out its season two cast.

The Netflix fantasy series is adding four actors to its ensemble as well as promoting three season one actors to series regular roles and making a change in the program’s showrunner ranks.

The new actors are Anna Leong Brophy (Back) as Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson (The OA) as Nikolai Lantsov, Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat) as Tolya Yul-Bataar and Jack Wolfe (The Witcher) as Wylan Hendriks.

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar, Lewis Tan as Tolya, Patrick Gibson as Nikolai, Jack Wolfe as Wylan on the set of Shadow And Bone. Katalin Vermes/Netflix

In addition, Danielle Galligan (who plays Nina Zenik), Daisy Head (Genya Safin) and Calahan Skogman (Matthias Helvar) have been elevated to series regulars.

Season one writer Daegan Fryklind has been promoted to co-showrunner of the series along with returning showrunner Eric Heisserer.

The show is also announcing its director lineup. Bola Ogun, Laura Belsey, Karen Gaviola and Mairzee Almas will helm episodes in the new season.

Based on Leigh Bardugo’s bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone follows orphan Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), who possess a sought-after power, across a war-torn world as she flees from the powerful General Kirigan (Ben Barnes).

Author Leigh Bardugo returns as executive producer along with fellow EPs Shawn Levy, Josh Barry, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen for 21 Laps Entertainment, Pouya Shahbazian and Shelley Meals.

Shadow and Bone is expected to return sometime in 2022 with eight episodes.