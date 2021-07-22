Shailene Woodley to Star in ‘Three Women’ Series at Showtime

Shailene Woodley has signed on to star in Showtime’s Three Women, an adaptation of Lisa Taddeo’s best-selling nonfiction book.

The Big Little Lies Emmy nominee (and recent Hollywood Reporter cover subject) will play a character modeled on the author, who spent years reporting on three American women who faced private and public backlash for their sexual desires. Showtime, which snagged rights to the book in 2019 after a bidding war, has given a straight to series order to the drama and is set to begin production in the fall.

The series will tell the stories of three women: Lina, an Indiana woman in a passionless marriage who embarks on an all-consuming affair; Sloane, an entrepreneur from the Northeast who has a committed open marriage until two sexy strangers threaten her and her husband’s aspirational love story; and Maggie, a student in North Dakota who accuses her married English teacher of an inappropriate relationship.

Woodley will play Gia, a writer grieving the loss of her family who persuades each woman to tell her story, and whose relationships with the trio change her life.

“Shailene Woodley is an undeniable powerhouse who never fails to give an unflinchingly honest performance,” said Amy Israel, executive vp scripted programming at Showtime. “We are beyond thrilled that she will be at the forefront of this electrifying show. Three Women promises to be a riveting and immersive exploration of female desire, told by women in charge of their own narratives. Lisa Taddeo and [showrunner] Laura Eason’s adaptation crackles with emotion and edge and, coupled with Louise Friedberg’s exceptional direction, this Showtime series promises to be everyone’s next obsession.”

Taddeo and Eason (Showtime’s The Loudest Voice, House of Cards) will executive produce with Kathy Ciric and Emmy Rossum. Friedberg (Y: The Last Man, Borgen) will direct and exec produce the first two episodes.

Woodley will next be seen in Netflix’s The Last Letter From Your Lover. Her other recent credits include The Fallout and The Mauritanian. She’s repped by Hyperion, Range Media Partners and Felker Toczek.