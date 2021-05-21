‘Shameless’ Favorite to Star in FX Restaurant Comedy ‘The Bear’

Jeremy Allen White is returning to Chicago.

The Shameless favorite has been tapped to lead the cast of FX’s restaurant comedy pilot The Bear. The half-hour from writer Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade) has also cast Ebon Moss-Bachrach (NOS4A2), Ayo Edebiri (Dickinson), Lionel Boyce (Hap & Leonard), Abby Elliott (SNL) and chef Matty Matheson (Workin’ Moms).

Ordered to pilot in March, The Bear revolves around a young chef (White) who returns to Chicago to run the family restaurant. From FX Productions, Storer will pen the script and direct the pilot. Atlanta‘s Hiro Murai, Nate Matteson and Joanna Calo will also exec produce. Character descriptions for the remainder of the cast were not readily available.

For White, his role in The Bear marks his follow-up to Showtime’s Shameless, which wrapped earlier this year after an impressive 11-season run. His credits include The Rental, Homecoming, Afterschool and Viena and the Fantomes. He’s repped by WME, Management 360 and Hansen Jacobson.

Moss-Bachrach is with by UTA, Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment and Peikoff-Mahan. Edebiri is with CAA, Odenkirk Provissiero and Del Shaw. Boyce is with WME and M88. Elliott is with Paradigm, MGMT Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Matheson, who runs four restaurants in Toronto, is with WME, Cassoulet Palace and Ellie Heisler.