‘Shang-Chi’s’ Destin Daniel Cretton to Helm ‘American Born Chinese’ for Disney+

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is staying within the Disney family for his next project.

Cretton will direct and executive produce an adaptation of Gene Luen Yang’s graphic novel American Born Chinese for Disney+. The streamer has given a straight to series order for the action comedy, which Kelvin Yu (Bob’s Burgers) and Charles Yu (Legion, Westworld) are adapting. Kelvin Yu will serve as showrunner. Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan, executive producers of Disney+’s Doogie Kamealoha, M.D., are also EPs.

The project from Disney Branded Television is the first series greenlight for the division’s newly named president, Ayo Davis. Disney’s 20th TV is producing.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan and thrilled that Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct,” said Davis. “The team are visionaries in bringing character-driven adventures to life, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience this fantastically memorable and imaginative adaptation of the graphic novel. This is a great universal story that moves between worlds and explores the impact of culture, identity, and acceptance through the lens of adolescence.”

American Born Chinese centers on Jin Wang, a teenager juggling his high school social life and immigrant home life. When he meets a new foreign student on the first day of the school year, even more worlds collide as Jin is unwittingly entangled in a battle of Chinese mythological gods.

“Gene Luen Yang’s book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers,” said Kelvin Yu. “Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It’s all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of.”

Added Cretton, “Reading Kelvin’s riveting adaptation of Gene’s incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page. I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we’ve experienced on TV, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re cooking up.”

Kelvin Yu, Charles Yu and Cretton executive produce with Mar, Kasdan, Asher Goldstein and Yang.