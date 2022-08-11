Shannon Bream Takes Over ‘Fox News Sunday,’ Replacing Chris Wallace

Fox News has found its new anchor for Fox News Sunday.

Shannon Bream will take over the show, making her the first woman to anchor the program in its 26-year history. Bream replaces anchor Chris Wallace, who helmed the show for nearly two decades and left the network last year for rival CNN.

Bream will also continue to serve as the network’s chief legal correspondent and a rotation of journalists will guest anchor her former post on Fox News @ Night until a permanent replacement is named.

“It has been an honor to cover major news throughout Washington over the last 15 years at Fox News,” Bream said. “I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to host a Sunday show and look forward to this new role.”

“Shannon is an outstanding journalist, reporter and anchor who has cultivated a strong and enduring relationship with the Fox News Media audience,” added Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

The network pointed out that each time Bream has guest-hosted Fox News Sunday over the last several months that the program’s ratings were 20 percent higher than its 2021 average.

Her past interviews have included an exclusive sit-down with Justice Neil Gorsuch after he was confirmed, and interviews with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. In February and March of this year, Bream led the network’s late-night coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Bream will officially take over the show on Sept. 11.