Sharon Horgan Reveals New Writing Process for Upcoming ‘Bad Sisters’ Season: Staying in Bed

At the recent Spirit Awards, Sharon Horgan revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that she’s been hard at work writing the second season of her Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters, even if it sounds like she’s stuck in a battle with a snooze button.

“Sitting in bed is my new writing process at the moment. It’s like a writer’s room but in my bedroom,” explained Horgan with a laugh. “For now that’s what I’m doing and then every so often it breaks out into a Zoom with all the other writers. But, at the moment, I’m kind of motoring on in my own bed which is a whole new thing for me.”

Horgan, who co-created the show with Brett Baer and Dave Finkel, suggested that the pandemic may have inspired the new writing location and while she will admit where she’s getting the work done, she won’t say what she’s accomplished from the comfort of her bed.

“Well, we don’t start filming until September but I can tell you that [the new season] there’s stuff that kind of comes back to bite [the sisters] quite heavily,” Horgan teases. “It’s just more sisters going nuts, doing things badly, getting it wrong but really loving each other through it all. I don’t want to tell you the plot because it’s still percolating.”

As for her duties of the day at the Spirit Awards, Horgan said she was stoked to be in attendance as a presenter and supporter of the art form. “I get to see some of my favorite actors, actresses and filmmakers,” she explained. “It’s a great opportunity to support independent film because I know myself what a trial it can be to try and get smaller films recognized, off the ground to even get them made. It’s always good to support that.”

