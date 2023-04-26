Sharon Horgan to Keynote Banff World Media Festival

Irish multihyphenate Sharon Horgan, having created series like Pulling, Catastrophe and Divorce — as well as starred in such films as Game Night and The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent — is set to keynote the Banff World Media Festival.

Horgan will also be on hand at the TV industry’s Canadian Rockies retreat to talk about her new Apple TV+ comedy thriller Bad Sisters, while also receiving an Award of Excellence.

“Sharon is one of the most prolific creators of our time, having produced hit after hit of critically-acclaimed content. As an actor, showrunner, writer, producer and director, she’s made a virtue of being a multi-hyphenate and continues to deliver honest, clever and wildly entertaining portrayals of women on screen. We’re honored to welcome Sharon to the Banff stage to discuss her career and thoughts on the ever-changing industry,” Jenn Kuzmyk, Banff fest executive director, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Horgan wrote, co-created, executive produces under her Merman banner and stars in Bad Sisters as part of an overall deal she has with Apple TV+. The series adapts a Flemish drama about five sisters who agree to murder one’s misogynist husband.

Merman, which Horgan launched along with Clelia Mountford, also had ABC recently order to pilot Drop Off, the American adaptation of the British series Motherland, with Ellie Kemper and Judy Greer to star in the comedy pilot now in production.

Horgan also co-created Starz’s Shining Vale, an eight-part horror comedy series starring Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear now in production on its third season.

The Banff World Media Festival is set to run June 11 to 14 in Banff, Alberta.