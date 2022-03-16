Sharon Horgan, Michael Sheen to Lead Jack Thorne’s Disability Drama ‘Best Interests’ for BBC, Endeavor Content

Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen are teaming up for a new four-part family drama from Jack Thorne.

Best Interests, which will air next year on the BBC and BBC iPlayer with Endeavor Content handling international sales, explores the rights of children and the inequalities facing the U.K.’s disabled community, and tells the story of a family forced to make choices no parent would ever want to make.

Horgan (Catastrophe, Together) and Sheen (Good Omens, Quiz) play a married couple with two daughters, played by Alison Oliver (Conversations with Friends) and Niamh Moriarty (A Christmas Carol). When one of the daughters develops a life-threatening condition, the doctors believe it is in her best interests to be allowed to die, but her family disagree. And so begins a fight that will take them through every stage of a legal process, as they struggle to contemplate this huge decision. Who decides? And in whose best interests will it be?

The drama comes from Chapter One Pictures in association with Endeavor Content, with Michael Keillor (Roadkill, Strike) set to direct.

Additional cast include Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing), Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City), Des McAleer (Hope Street), Mat Fraser (His Dark Materials), Gary Beadle (Grantchester), Jack Morris (Strike), Pippa Haywood (Bodyguard), Shane Zaza (Happy Valley), Lucian Msamati (Gangs of London) and Lisa McGrillis (Mum).

“Best Interests broke me when I first read the script and then again after talking with Jack about it,” said Horgan. “Covid seems to have shone a closer light on the desperate inequalities that exist for our disabled community so this felt very timely. It’s a big subject but it’s in Jack Thorne and Michael Keillor’s safe hands.”

Added Sheen said: “Jack Thorne is such an extraordinary writer and he has approached this incredibly important and urgent subject with humanity, honesty and humour. I feel very fortunate to be part of this production and to work with the brilliant Sharon Horgan and some of the most talented actors around.”

Last year, Thorne wrote the hugely acclaimed drama Help, starring Stephen Graham and Jodie Comer, which explored how the COVID pandemic in the U.K. impacted the care home community. He has also spoken passionately about disabled rights and representation in the TV industry, which formed the basis for his keynote MacTaggart Lecture at the 2021 Edinburgh TV Festival.

“Best Interests cases are both compelling and revealing. Our country has a very troubled relationship with disability and these cases put a spotlight on that,” he said. “But our drama is first and foremost a love story and it needs incredible actors to bring it to life. Sharon Horgan and Michael Sheen lead a company of ridiculous talents that pull you into the most interesting of places. I’m so grateful to be working with them, Chapter One, Michael Keillor and a very brilliant crew.”

The four-part drama — now shooting in London — was commissioned by Piers Wenger, controller director of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, the BBC’s chief content officer. Executive producers for Chapter One Pictures are Sophie Gardiner (Howards End, Chimerica), Toby Bentley (Kiri) with Thorne for One Shoe Films, and Lucy Richer for BBC One. The series will be produced by Jenny Frayn (Help).