Sharon Stone Books ‘Flight Attendant’ Ticket for Season 2

Sharon Stone is boarding The Flight Attendant.

The Emmy winner and Oscar nominee will have a recurring part in season two of the HBO Max series, playing Lisa Bowden, the mother of Kaley Cuoco’s Cassie. The two have been estranged for some time, and after years of dealing with Cassie’s alcoholism, Lisa would prefer to stay estranged.

The Flight Attendant will pick up its second season with Cassie living her best sober life in Los Angeles while moonlighting as a CIA asset. When an overseas assignment leads her to inadvertently witness a murder, she becomes entangled in another international intrigue.

Stone will join a sizable ensemble for season two. In addition to returning cast members Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, Rosie Perez, T.R. Knight, Yasha Jackson and Audrey Grace Marshall, the series has added three new regulars in Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez and J.J. Soria. Additionally, Cheryl Hines, Jessie Ennis, Mae Martin, Margaret Cho, Santiago Cabrera and Shohreh Aghdashloo will recur along with Stone.

Steve Yockey created The Flight Attendant, adapting a novel by Chris Bohjalian. Yockey and Natalie Chaidez are co-showrunners and executive produce along with Cuoco, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, Suzanne McCormack and Silver Tree.

Stone’s recent TV work includes Ryan Murphy’s Ratched at Netflix, Steven Soderbergh and Ed Solomon’s Mosaic at HBO and guest roles on The New Pope and Better Things. She’s repped by AIG.

Deadline first reported the news.