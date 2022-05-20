‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Trailer Smashes 78M Views in 24 Hours

Fans clearly liked it when she was angry.

The first trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ripped through 78 million views in the first 24 hours that the trailer was online Tuesday.

That enormous viewership is the second-largest trailer debut for a Marvel Studios series, behind only 2021’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which included a Super Bowl spot.

The first look at the series, which stars Tatiana Maslany, spread through social media like wildfire, immediately becoming the No. 1 trend on Twitter.

The trailer is nearly two minutes long and features Mark Ruffalo reprising his Marvel Cinematic Universe Bruce Banner, aka Hulk role.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth reprising his role as Emil Blonsky, aka the Abomination, and fan-favorite Benedict Wong as Wong.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Jessica Gao is the head writer of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

The Marvel series will premiere Aug. 17 on Disney+.

Watch the trailer (again) below.