‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Addresses Criticism of Her Show Look: “I Accept Every Ounce of Shade”

Jameela Jamil is proving she doesn’t get angry when fans question her look from the upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

After an image of her She-Hulk villain Titania was shared to social media ahead of the Disney+ project’s Aug. 17 release, the Good Place alum took to Twitter to respond to posts that were critical of her appearance, with some individuals voicing questions about the character’s hairstyle.

“Omg this photo,” Jamil wrote on Saturday. “Guys… I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?”

Among an array of other messages Jamil posted about the fan reaction was a tweet that read, “I dutifully accept the crowd attack.”

In response to a fan who was later critical of her character’s costume, the actress wrote, “You’ll get it when the show comes out. It fits the character.”

Starring Tatiana Maslany in the title role, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’s cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Mark Ruffalo and Benedict Wong. The first promo collected 78 million views in its first 24 hours when it launched in May, making it the second-biggest trailer debut for a Marvel Studios series.