‘She-Hulk’ Star Jameela Jamil Calls Out “Hostile” Viewers Who Slam the Show: “It Doesn’t Appeal to Everyone”

Jameela Jamil wants fans to know that she doesn’t get angry when viewers aren’t enamored with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, but she still wishes some of the critiques would be expressed differently.

The actress, who plays antagonist Titania on the Disney+ series that stars Tatiana Maslany in the title role, has engaged fans in the discourse surrounding the Marvel comedy since it launched in August. On Saturday, she posted video to Twitter of herself casually eating McDonald’s fries in character at New York City’s Times Square, adding the caption, “Waiting for the final episode of She-Hulk like….”

When a male Twitter user implied that he wasn’t waiting for the finale, Jamil responded, “lol… why are so many men so upset? Are you all ok?” The next day, she doubled down with her support of the show by tweeting, in part, that She-Hulk didn’t “stick to any old formula, and we still made it to number 1 in the ratings and we had a BLAST making it.”

On Monday, she followed that up with, “TO BE CLEAR. It is absolutely FINE if you personally don’t like She Hulk. I know it doesn’t appeal to everyone. Some people FUCKING LOVE IT. But can we all agree that you don’t need to be *so* hostile when you express your feelings *TO* me. We’re all fans, let’s talk nicely.”

When a Twitter user pushed the star to clarify what she meant by “hostile” responses, Jamil wrote, “I was told I’m a diversity hire. I was told I would never work again. I was told we should stop letting women write shows, I was told I look disgusting, I was told I would only be remembered for being shit. You tell me what is hostile?”

Last month, Jamil spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about relishing her night out in which she attended Kourtney Kardashian’s Boohoo fashion show in character and ended up at McDonald’s. “I went to the L’Officiel party,” she said. “I partied with Dixie D’Amelio. I went to Times Square, and I got on the big, iconic red staircase and posed up a storm. I went to McDonald’s, all in this couture.”

Additionally, she told THR at Comic-Con in July that, despite having previously responded to criticism regarding the wig that she wears for the character, she doesn’t begrudge Marvel fans for speaking their minds. “I’m on their side,” she said at the time. “And so I never mind any criticism or feedback.”

The first season for Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law runs until its finale drops on Oct. 13.