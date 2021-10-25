Shea Serrano-Mike Schur Comedy Nabs IMDb TV Series Order

Primo is moving quickly through the development stages at IMDb TV.

The Amazon-backed ad-supported streamer has handed out a series order for Primo, a single-camera comedy inspired by the life of Shea Serrano and from executive producer Mike Schur (The Good Place, Parks and Recreation).

The news comes a mere five months after the free-streamer announced it was developing the comedy after ABC previously attempted the same a few years ago. The series is inspired by Serrano’s life growing up in San Antonio and is described as a coming-of-age comedy about a teen balancing college aspirations, societal expectations and a hectic home life anchored by his single mom and five uncles.

Serrano, a New York Times best-selling author whose childhood stories anchor the semi-autobiographical comedy, created the series and will exec produce alongside Schur, 3 Arts’ David Miner and Morgan Sackett. The comedy is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Universal Television, where Schur and his Fremulon banner are based with a rich overall deal.

“Do you remember when the Spurs won the 2014 title after having their hearts broken in the 2013 Finals? That’s what I feel like right now. I couldn’t be happier, I couldn’t be prouder, I couldn’t be more thankful. Honestly, I still kind of can’t even believe that this is happening,” Serrano said.

Primo joins a rapidly growing roster of originals that Schur is overseeing, including HBO Max’s Hacks, Peacock’s Rutherford Falls and Netflix’s Master of None. He’s also creating, writing and showrunning Peacock’s upcoming adaptation of Field of Dreams.

“When I first met Shea Serrano, I personally guaranteed him that someday I would make him feel like the 2014 Spurs did after winning the NBA championship. I’m thrilled to have achieved my goal. And I’m doubly thrilled to work with him and IMDb TV on this hilarious and heartwarming show,” said Schur.

Serrano is currently a staff writer at The Ringer, where he co-hosts the No Skips podcast. He’s the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times best-selling author for work including The Rap Year, Basketball (And Other Things) and Movies (And Other Things).

“We’re thrilled that our partners at IMDb TV have picked up Primo! This project has been a long time in the making, and we’re incredibly proud to see Shea’s memorable and funny experiences come to life on the small screen,” said Jim Donnelly, EVP, comedy development, Universal Television. “From his best-selling books to this new show, Shea’s storytelling will captivate audiences not unlike power forward Tim Duncan captivated Spurs fans from 1997-2016.”

Primo joins a growing roster of scripted originals at IMDb TV including Leverage: Redemption, Alex Rider and a spinoff of Amazon’s Bosch.