Shea Serrano Sets Reggaeton Comedy ‘Neon’ at Netflix

Netflix is entering the world of reggaeton.

The streaming giant has handed out an eight-episode series order for Neon, a comedy from creator Shea Serrano and showrunner Max Searle (Dave).

The series revolves around three friends who move from a small town in Florida to Miami with the hopes of making it big in the world of reggaeton. Neon chronicles their larger-than-life dreams as well as the harsh comic realities of attempting to make it in the music industry.

Tyler Dean Flores (Reefa, Falcon and Winter Soldier) stars as Santi, a budding reggaeton artist who, with the help of his friends Ness (Emma Ferrerira), Felix (Jordan Mendoza) and A&R rep Mia (Courtney Taylor) hopes to become the biggest reggaeton star in the world. Or at least make rent.

Serrano and Searle exec produce the comedy for Scooter Braun’s SB Projects, with the company’s Scott Manson and James Shin overseeing. Kyle Vinuya will co-exec produce, with Mendoza also on board as a consulting producer.

Neon marks Serrano’s second scripted series in the works. He’s also teaming with Mike Schur (The Good Place) for Freevee comedy Primo, which was previously developed at ABC.

Serrano is currently a staff writer at The Ringer, where he co-hosts the No Skips podcast. He’s the first Mexican-American to be a three-time New York Times best-selling author for work including The Rap Year, Basketball (And Other Things) and Movies (And Other Things).

Serrano is repped by CAA.