Emmys: Sheryl Lee Ralph, ‘Abbott Elementary’ Dominate Twitter

During the 2022 Emmys on Monday evening, Twitter users showered their favorite stars and shows with praise — and one show, and one actress, stood out from the crowd.
According to data compiled by Twitter on Monday evening in the U.S., Sheryl Lee Ralph — who won best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work in Abbott Elementary — was mentioned more than 150,000 times on Twitter, making her the most-tweeted-about Emmy nominee for the night.
Ralph’s moving acceptance speech began with the actress singing a verse from Dianne Reeves’ “Endangered Species.” “To anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream wasn’t, wouldn’t, couldn’t come true, I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like — this is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” Ralph, a first-time Emmy winner, told the crowd.
Shortly after her win, Jackée Harry — the first Black woman to win the best supporting actress in a comedy series award in 1987 — shared her praise for Ralph and pointed to the significance of her win. Harry’s tweets became some of the most retweeted for the evening, according to Twitter.
Abbott Elementary also became the top tweeted show, according to Twitter, with several users praising creator Quinta Brunson and the production’s decision to donate some of its Emmys marketing budget to buy supplies for schoolteachers.
See below for some of the top retweets from the 2022 Emmys, according to Twitter.
