- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
Sheryl Lee Ralph, the guest on this episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, is a widely admired veteran actress whose nearly half-century in show business has been highlighted by a best actress in a musical Tony nomination in 1982, for the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, and a best supporting actress in a comedy series Emmy win in 2022 for ABC’s ongoing Abbott Elementary, the latter of which made her that award’s first Black winner in 35 years.
Over the course of a conversation at her Los Angeles home, the 66-year-old reflected on her fast path to a career as a professional actress, and her bumpy journey to opportunities worthy of her talents; why, in 2001, she walked away from the highest-profile screen acting job she’d had up to that point, on UPN’s trailblazing comedy series Moesha, and how close she came, following some very slow years after that, to walking away from acting altogether; the fateful series of events that led to her meeting Quinta Brunson and landing the part of Barbara Howard, a kindergarten teacher, on Abbott Elementary, and how she feels about the career renaissance that she is experiencing as a result; plus much more.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
-
Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr. Says He and Jeremy Renner “Will Have to Compare Notes” After Both Launching Vehicle Renovation Shows
-
Pride Issue
‘A League of Their Own’ Co-Creator: We Can’t Lose Queer Film and TV Projects Amid Studio Caution
-
Sex and the City
Cynthia Nixon Says ‘And Just Like That’ “Felt Very Different” Without Kim Cattrall: “You’re Not Walking Around on Eggshells”