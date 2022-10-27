‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After Three Seasons on Showtime

Showtime has closed the case on its drama series City on a Hill.

The premium cable outlet has canceled the show after three seasons. Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the decision to bring City on a Hill to an end was quietly made some time ago, prior to an executive shakeup earlier this month that saw long-time Showtime Networks head David Nevins leave parent company Paramount Global and Paramount Media Networks chief Chris McCarthy take control of the premium outlet.

“City on a Hill concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from Showtime reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

City on a Hill, created by Chuck MacLean, centers on the unlikely partnership between a veteran FBI agent (Kevin Bacon) and an up-and-coming city prosecutor (Aldis Hodge) who work together to clean up corruption in Boston. Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro and Lauren E. Banks also star. The show had a powerhouse producing team, with Fontana, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson executive producing along with Todd, Zamacona, Bacon and Hodge.

The series premiered in June 2019 to mostly positive reviews. Its third and now final season wrapped its eight-episode run on Showtime in September.

Hodge will next star in the newly greenlit Cross at Prime Video, based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels. Bacon has features The Toxic Avenger and Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley on deck.