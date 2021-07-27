Showtime Donates $500K to Chicago Nonprofits to Help Beautify Lots, Neighborhoods

Showtime is continuing its investment in Chicago. The network today announced a $500,000 donation to a pair of local nonprofits — Chicago Greencorps and Chicago Public Art Group — as a way to invest and beautify parts of the city.

Specifically, the grants will fund clean-up and beautification of 32 empty lots and six accompanying art installations in Bronzeville and North Lawndale, areas where Showtime’s The Chi has filmed. Cast members from the show, created by Windy City native Lena Waithe, appeared at a Monday event to announce the initiative alongside Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, executive producer and showrunner Justin Hillian, Showtime chief marketing officer Michael Engelman and executive vp marking and strategy Puja Vohra.

The event, held on Ogden Avenue, also featured the unveiling of one of the installations, which are the vision of artists Damon Lamar Reed, Dorian Sylvain and Delilah Salgado.

“From vibrantly depicting our city’s neighborhoods on The Chi to now investing in our city’s sustainability, employment and art initiatives, Showtime has demonstrated its commitment to supporting and uplifting our residents,” said Lightfoot. “This donation will make a real difference in our communities and strengthen two of our greatest community-based programs, which are doing incredible work to improve Chicago.”

Added Vohra: “For four seasons, Chicago has been a gracious home to our drama series The Chi, and we wanted to find a way to give back to the city. We hope that the grant announced today will meaningfully contribute to this diverse and vital neighborhood as well as its vibrant arts community.”