Showtime’s ‘Fellow Travelers’ Adds Trio to Cast

Showtime’s limited series Fellow Travelers continues to fill out its cast.

The drama set in Washington, D.C., has added Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts and Linus Roache as regulars. They join the previously cast Matt Bomer (who’s also an executive producer), Allison Williams and Jonathan Bailey.

Based on a novel by Thomas Mallon, Fellow Travelers spans several decades beginning with the McCarthy era in Washington as it follows the stormy romance between Hawkins Fuller (Bomer), a political operative, and Tim Laughlin (Bailey), an idealistic college graduate.

Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond) will play Marcus Hooks, a journalist who covers the Senate while dealing with the persistent racism of the era. Ricketts (Frozen on Broadway) will play Frankie Hines, a drag performer at an underground gay night spot frequented by Hawkins and Marcus. Roache (Law & Order, Homeland) plays Sen. Wesley Smith, the father of Williams’ Lucy Smith and a father figure to Hawkins.

Showtime and Fremantle produce Fellow Travelers, which is set to begin filming later this month in Toronto. Oscar and Emmy nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, Homeland) adapted Mallon’s novel and executive produces with Bomer and Robbie Rogers (All American). Daniel Minahan (Halston, American Crime Story) will exec produce and direct the first two episodes.

