Showtime Sets ‘Lincoln Project’ Docuseries

Showtime will profile the people behind the anti-Trump PAC the Lincoln Project in a documentary series.

The five-episode series, also titled The Lincoln Project, is set to premiere Oct. 7. Fisher Stevens (Tiger King, Dirty Money) and Karim Amer (The Vow) are directing. It will follow the group of former Republican operatives and strategists who made it their mission to defeat their party’s sitting president, Donald Trump, in the 2020 election.

“There has never been a super PAC that has captured the imagination of the general public like the Lincoln Project. They showed us that you could use storytelling and the power of the internet to punch back, and that you could fight a bully by bringing the fight right to their doorstep,” Stevens and Amer said in a statement. “Like the best verité documentary journeys we had no idea where this story would take us, and we hope in presenting this all-American tale of redemption, power, and betrayals, that viewers can be entertained and galvanized to be more active in protecting the foundations of American democracy at a time when it is more fragile than ever.”

Founded in 2019, the Lincoln Project quickly made a name for itself with a series of scathing ads aimed at Trump and his allies. The docuseries will also delve into the political action committee’s data analytics and voter targeting operations, as well as “internal upheaval, a sexual harassment scandal, and a tidal wave of negative press,” the show’s logline reads. “As one fight ends, another is afoot — and this time it’s personal.”

The Lincoln Project is produced by The Othrs in association with Bloomfish Productions. Alexander Hyde, Mikaela Beardsley, Allison Berg, Judy Korin and Amy Redford; Amer, Stevens, Geralyn White Dreyfous, Lyn Davis Lear, Vijay Vaidyanathan and Jamie Wolf executive produce.

A teaser for the series is below.