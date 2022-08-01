Showtime Orders Comedy Pilot From ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Team

- Share this article on Facebook
Showtime has ordered an autobiographical half-hour comedy pilot titled Mason that will star Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks to You).
Mason is described as “a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as ‘Mason,’ seeking connection in a loud world.”
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan — the team behind the indie sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once — will direct and executive produce alongside Min and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead).
“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” says Amy Israel, executive vice president, original programming, global scripted, Showtime Networks. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels — who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen — as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”
Scheinert and Kwan, known together as Daniels, have credits that include Swiss Army Man and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.
Min is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian based in New York City who was formerly a writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
