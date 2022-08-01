Skip to main content

Showtime Orders Comedy Pilot From ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Team

Comedian Nathan Min will star in 'Mason.'

Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert Allyson Riggs

Showtime has ordered an autobiographical half-hour comedy pilot titled Mason that will star Nathan Min (Joe Pera Talks to You).

Mason is described as “a surrealist comedy about a quiet man named Nathan, often misheard as ‘Mason,’ seeking connection in a loud world.”

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan — the team behind the indie sensation Everything Everywhere All at Once  — will direct and executive produce alongside Min and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead).

“Nathan has brought Showtime a disarmingly funny and emotional project that feels like a punch to the gut in how astutely it conveys the trials and tribulations of being a human today,” says Amy Israel, executive vice president, original programming, global scripted, Showtime Networks. “We can’t wait to see him team up with Daniels — who have emerged as a force with their incredible, mind-bending film that revolutionized what seemed possible on the screen — as well as the immensely multi-talented Steven Yeun and our friends at A24. Mason has every chance of emerging as a brilliant and cathartic comedy for our viewers.”

Scheinert and Kwan, known together as Daniels, have credits that include Swiss Army Man and Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens.

Min is a writer, cartoonist and stand-up comedian based in New York City who was formerly a writer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

