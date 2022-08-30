Showtime Ups Nonfiction Exec Zoe Rogovin

Showtime is promoting one of its key executives in the unscripted arena.

Zoe Rogovin has been elevated to senior vp programming at Paramount Global’s premium cable outlet. She’ll continue to steer development and production of original nonfiction programming for Showtime, including episodic and serialized shows and documentary films. She reports to Vinnie Malhotra, executive vp nonfiction programming.

“Since joining Showtime, Zoe has been nothing less than essential in elevating the critical and popular success of our non-fiction slate,” Malhotra said in a statement. “She has a preternatural ability to identify undiscovered talent and nurture their best work, work that has definitive and important impact. Her enthusiasm and passion for the job is infectious, and I could not be happier to see such a talented executive continue to rise.”

Rogovin came to Showtime in 2019. In that time she has worked on docuseries including the Emmy-nominated We Need to Talk About Cosby, Supreme Team, UFO and Supervillain, feature-length doc Sheryl and ongoing series including Couples Therapy, Vice and Ziwe.

Prior to joining Showtime, Rogovin was vp development at Bravo. During her time there, the University of Michigan alum worked on series including The Real Housewives of Dallas, Family Karma, Backyard Envy and The Singles Project.