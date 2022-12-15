‘Yellowjackets’ Earns Early Season 3 Pickup at Showtime

Showtime will keep the buzz going with Yellowjackets.

Paramount Global’s premium cable outlet has renewed the breakout drama for a third season. The pickup comes three months ahead of Yellowjackets‘ second season premiere in March 2023.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson and produced by Entertainment One, Yellowjackets was a word-of-mouth hit for Showtime a year ago, drawing better than 5 million cross-platform viewers per episode. The series also earned seven Emmy nominations, including best drama series and acting nods for Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci.

“With Yellowjackets‘ runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now,” said Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of Showtime and Paramount Media Networks. “The show’s ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley, Bart, Jonathan [Lisco], eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success.”

Along with Lynskey and Ricci, Yellowjackets stars Juliette Lewis and Tawny Cypress as former high school soccer players who survived a plane crash 25 years earlier and are trying to keep their lives together while their past — and what they did in the wilderness — threatens to upend the present.

Sophie Nélisse, Samantha Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher and Jasmin Savoy Brown play the younger versions of the four leads. The cast also features Courtney Eaton, Liv Hewson, Steven Krueger, Warren Kole and Kevin Alves. Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell have signed on as regulars for season two, and Elijah Wood will have a key guest-starring arc.

Lyle and Nickerson, who signed an overall deal at Showtime earlier this year, executive produce Yellowjackets with fellow showrunner Lisco (Halt and Catch Fire) and Drew Comins of Creative Engine.