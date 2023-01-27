‘Shrinking’ Creators on Harrison Ford, Therapy and ‘The Muppets’

Jason Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein of Apple's 'Shrinking' join the podcast this week for an extended interview about the comedy series starring Harrison Ford.

Welcome to the 199th episode of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast.

This week, we’re back to five full topics and the return of our Showrunner Spotlight segment in a big way as we’re joined by Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and two-time Emmy winner Brett Goldstein as well as Jason Segel as the trio join us to discuss their new Apple comedy, Shrinking.

1. Headlines

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, The Recruit, Cobra Kai, Doom Patrol and Titans, The Mosquito Coast, Vampire Academy and Succession lead the week’s TV headlines.

2. Rick and Morty co-creator fired

The good news in animation this week: The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers and Family Guy have been renewed through the 2024-25 broadcast season. The bad news in animation this week: Justin Roiland, the co-creator of Adult Swim’s wildly popular Rick and Morty, has been fired and his voice roles in the adult-leaning toon will be recast. Disney also followed suit and ditched its overall deal with Roiland and removed him from both of his shows, Hulu’s Solar Opposites and the recently debuted Koala Man.

3. Change is coming to Grey’s Anatomy

Krista Vernoff, the former Grey’s writer who was plucked by Shonda Rhimes to take over showrunning duties after the creator decamped Disney for Netflix, is leaving the ABC medical drama and its spinoff, Station 19. Sources say Vernoff wants to focus on her own development after spending two chunks of her career in Shondaland. If Ellen Pompeo can do it, surely so can Vernoff.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

After a few weeks off, we’re back with an extended and super fun interview with Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and two-time Emmy-winning star, writer and exec producer Brett Goldstein making their third and second visits to TV’s Top 5, respectively, and are joined by Jason Segel to discuss their new Apple comedy, Shrinking. The trio open up about working with Harrison Ford (and his hats), their three-season plan for the therapy comedy and The Muppets, as we know Segel and Goldstein remain huge fans of Kermit and company. (Be prepared to laugh at Lawrence’s controversial thoughts on The Muppets, which may or may not have gone over well with Segel and Goldstein.) And yes, we’ve got your Ted Lasso update too.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. This week, he weighs in on Peacock’s Poker Face, Hulu’s The 1619 Project, Paramount+’s Wolf Pack and Apple’s Shrinking.

